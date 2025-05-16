Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 16 April 2025

Buy or sell stocks: Propelled by strong buying interest in metal, auto, IT, and realty stocks, the Indian stock market finished higher for the second straight session on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index shot up 395 points and closed at 25062, the highest since 14th Oct 2024. The BSE Sensex surged 1,200 points and closed at 82,530. The Bank Nifty index went up 554 points and closed at 55,355. Trading volumes on the NSE cash market were 10% higher compared to the previous session, marking the highest turnover since March 27th, 2025.

The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices continued their upward trajectory for the fourth consecutive day. Both Indices underperformed the benchmark indices, where the Nifty Midcap 100 Index gained 0.7%, while the Nifty Smallcap Index rose by 0.54%. Market breadth remained positive for the fourth consecutive session, with advancing shares significantly outnumbering declining ones, resulting in an advance-decline ratio of two on the BSE.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President—Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market bias has turned bullish as the Nifty 50 index has closed above 25,000. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the index is set to touch 25,400 and 25,800 soon.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, 'The Nifty 50 index amid high volatility witnessed a robust move to strongly breach above the 25,000 zone with a bullish candle formation on the daily chart to strengthen the trend, anticipating a further rise in the coming days. As mentioned earlier, the index has triggered a breakout. It has opened the gates for fresh upside targets of 25,400 and 25,800 levels with major support now positioned near the 24,500 level, which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact."

"The Bank Nifty index witnessed a positive move during the intraday session; however, it needs to break above the important hurdle of the 55500 level and is expected to see further upward moves for targets of 56600 and 58500 levels in the coming days. On the downside, as mentioned earlier, the important support zone lies near the 54000 zone, which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact," said Parekh.

Parekh said that support for Nifty today is placed at 24,900, while the resistance is at 25,200. The Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 54,800 to 56,000.

Vaishali Parekh recommended stocks Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy or sell stocks: Tata Technologies, JSW Energy, and Birlasoft.

1] Tata Technologies: Buy at ₹719, Target ₹745, Stop Loss ₹705;

2] JSW Energy: Buy at ₹487, Target ₹510, Stop Loss ₹480; and

3] Birlasoft: Buy at ₹428, Target ₹440, Stop Loss ₹422.