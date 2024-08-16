Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 16 August

Regarding Bank Nifty, Parekh said, “Bank Nifty has arrived near the important support zone of the 100 period MA at 49700 levels which needs to be sustained to failing which the trend would turn weak. On the upside, it needs to breach above the resistance barrier of 50700 zone to improve the bias and thereafter anticipate for further rise. The support for the day is seen at 24000 levels while the resistance would be seen at 24300 levels. BankNifty would have the daily range of 49300-50200 levels."