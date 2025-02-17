Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 17 February 2025

Buy or sell stocks: Domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 have recorded losses for eight consecutive sessions on Friday, weighed down by continuous foreign fund outflows, concerns over US trade tariffs, and disappointing corporate quarterly earnings.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 199.76 points, or approximately 0.26%, closing at 75,939.21. Earlier in the day, it plunged 699.33 points, or 0.91%, reaching a low of 75,439.64. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 declined by 102.15 points, or 0.44%, finishing at 22,929.25 on Friday.

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said that Nifty experienced a sharp decline following the opening session, revisiting the 22,800 zone for the third time. However, it saw a notable rebound, managing to close above the 22,900 level, keeping hopes alive for a potential upward movement in the index. Bank Nifty faces a resistance around the 49,800 level, which must be decisively surpassed to build confidence and expect further upward movement.

Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks for Monday: Chalet Hotels, Triveni Engineering and Industries, GSK plc.

Stock market today On the outlook for the Nifty 50 and the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said, “Nifty plunged significantly after the opening session to retest the 22800 zone for the third time and witnessed a decent pullback to close above the 22900 level with some hopes sustained for upward movement of the index. The index is subjected to selling pressure with the overall bias weakened and as mentioned earlier, it would need a decisive breach above the 23300-23350 zone to establish conviction and anticipate for further rise."

On the Bank Nifty outlook, Parekh added, “BankNifty in a similar pattern, amid volatility slipped down to 48700 zone once again, from where a pullback witnessed, managed to end the session above the 49000 zone with hopes kept alive for recovery in the coming sessions. The index has the resistance barrier near the 49800 level, which must be breached decisively to establish conviction and anticipate a further rise.”

Parekh said that Nifty 50 support for the day is seen at 22700 levels, while resistance is seen at 23200 levels. BankNifty would have a daily range of 48600-49700 levels.

Buy or sell stocks by Vaishali Parekh 1. Chalet Hotels: Buy at ₹693.65; Target at ₹735; Stop Loss at ₹678.

2. Triveni Engineering and Industries: Buy at ₹370.85; Target at ₹390; Stop Loss at ₹360.

3. GSK Plc: Buy at ₹2018; Target at ₹2130; Stop Loss at ₹1970.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.