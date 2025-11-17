Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today - 17 November 2025

Buy or sell: The Indian stock market's benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — ended Friday's see-saw trade in the green, extending their gains to the fourth straight session.

A positive turnaround in Q2 FY26 results, benign inflation and a victory for the NDA in the Bihar state election are among the factors that drove the indices higher. The BSE Sensex ended 84.11 points, or 0.10%, higher at 84,562.78, while the NSE Nifty went up 30.90 points, or 0.12%, to settle at 25,910.05.

In the broader market space, the trend was mixed as the BSE Midcap gauge fell 0.03% while the smallcap index went up 0.06%.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said the bias for Nifty 50 remains strong, with the index expected to touch 26300 and 26700 levels in the coming days.

"Nifty once again witnessed a highly volatile session, sustaining the support at the 25750 zone. With a last-hour spurt, the index closed above the 25900 zone with bias overall maintained intact. One can expect a further upward move in the coming days with targets of 26300 and 26700 levels, with the undertone maintained strong," said Parekh.

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Monday

The index has sustained the fluctuations, and with the near-term support zone positioned near the 25700 level, one can expect further gains, added the analyst.

As for the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said that it once again maintained the support near the 58100 zone, and in the final hours surged ahead to end near the 58500 level with bias remaining positive. "The index overall continues to remain rangebound and as mentioned earlier, would desperately need to breach above the tough barrier of 58500 level to trigger a breakout with the important and crucial support positioned near the 50EMA at 56800 level, which needs to be sustained," she added.

The support for the day is seen at 25800 levels, while the resistance is seen at 26100 levels, as per Parekh, with Bank Nifty's daily range seen in the 58000-59000 levels.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today Regarding intraday stocks for today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommends three stocks to buy: Manappuram Finance, Equitas Small Finance, and Allied Blenders and Distillers.

1. Manappuram Finance: Buy at ₹281 | Target at ₹295 | Stop loss at ₹275

2. Equitas Small Finance Bank: Buy at ₹60 | Target at ₹64 | Stop loss at ₹58

3. Allied Blenders: Buy at ₹649.90 | Target at ₹675 | Stop loss at ₹637