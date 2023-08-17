Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 17th August2 min read 17 Aug 2023, 06:46 AM IST
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Power Grid Corporation, Texmaco Rail & Engineering or TEXRAIL and Tata Motors
Buy or sell stocks for today: Logging sharp recovery from the morning losses, key benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex ended higher with marginal gains but Bank Nifty extended its losing spree for fifth straight session on Wednesday. NSE Nifty added 30 points and closed at 19,465 levels, BSE Sensex went up 137 points and ended at 65,539 mark. However, Bank Nifty dipped 144 points and finished at 43,946 — below psychological 44,000 mark. Broad market indices rose more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio rose to 1.06:1.
