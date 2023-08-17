Buy or sell stocks for today: Logging sharp recovery from the morning losses, key benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex ended higher with marginal gains but Bank Nifty extended its losing spree for fifth straight session on Wednesday. NSE Nifty added 30 points and closed at 19,465 levels, BSE Sensex went up 137 points and ended at 65,539 mark. However, Bank Nifty dipped 144 points and finished at 43,946 — below psychological 44,000 mark. Broad market indices rose more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio rose to 1.06:1.

Intraday trading strategy for Thursday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that the zone near 19,300 levels is proving to be an important and strong support levels for NSE Nifty. Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that broader market is also supporting pull ack in benchmark indices. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today and those day trading stocks are Power Grid Corporation, Texmaco Rail & Engineering or TEXRAIL and Tata Motors.

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty index for the second consecutive session opened on a weak note near the 19300 zone and once again witnessed a decent pullback recovering to cross the 19,450 levels to erase the losses made in the morning session. Technically, the zone near 19,300 levels is proving to be an important and strong support levels with the broader markets also showing active participation to support the benchmark indices as well."

"Bank Nifty also once again with a weak opening slipped to 43,600 levels from where it recovered gradually to close near the 44,000 zone to bring some relief and would need a decisive move past the 44,400 zone, as mentioned earlier, for the bias to improve and expect for further rise. At the same time, the levels near 43,300 would remain as the crucial support zone for the index below which the trend would deteriorate further and fresh downward slide can be anticipated," Parekh said.

Parekh went on to add that immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 19,300 levels while the resistance is seen at 19,600 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 43,600 to 44,400 levels.

Stocks to buy today

As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh has recommended three intraday stocks for today, here we list out details in regard to those day trading stocks:

1] Power Grid Corporation: Buy at ₹248, target ₹258, stop loss ₹244;

2] TEXRAIL: Buy at ₹118.80, target ₹124, stop loss ₹117; and

3] Tata Motors: Buy at ₹618.50, target ₹640, stop loss ₹610.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.