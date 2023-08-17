Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 17th August

"Bank Nifty also once again with a weak opening slipped to 43,600 levels from where it recovered gradually to close near the 44,000 zone to bring some relief and would need a decisive move past the 44,400 zone, as mentioned earlier, for the bias to improve and expect for further rise. At the same time, the levels near 43,300 would remain as the crucial support zone for the index below which the trend would deteriorate further and fresh downward slide can be anticipated," Parekh said.