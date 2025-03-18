Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 18 March 2025

Buy or sell stocks: Following the positive global market sentiments after a sharp recovery in the US stock market on Friday last week, the Indian stock market ended higher on Monday. The Nifty 50 index ended 111 points higher at 22,508, the BSE Sensex finished 341 points higher at 74,169, while the Bank Nifty index gained 293 points and closed at 48,354. The broader market witnessed buying interest, with Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 rising by 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively. Healthy banking, financial, pharma, and auto stock gains increased frontline indices. The Nifty Metal index rose by 0.8% as China's measures to revive its economy aided base metal prices. Further, weakness in the US dollar index amid mounting economic concerns in the US lifted the metal stocks.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President—Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Nifty 50 index is trading in a tight range of 22,350 to 22,550. However, the Prabhudas Lilladher expert maintained that the Indian stock market bias is cautious to positive. Parekh said that the Nifty is facing a hurdle at 22,700 today, and it needs a decisive breach above the 22,700 zone to trigger a fresh upward move.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index has been gripped between a tight range of 22,350 and 22,550 for quite some time with bias maintained with a cautiously positive approach and would need a decisive breach above the 22,700 zone to trigger for fresh upward move. As mentioned earlier, the index has the crucial and important support zone of 22,000, which needs to be sustained, and on the upside; as mentioned earlier, only a decisive breach above 23,000 shall establish conviction to expect a further rise in the coming days."

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said, "The Bank Nifty index has managed to sustain above the important support of 47,800 zones on several occasions, indicating a strong base and with bias overall maintained with a cautiously positive approach, a decisive breach above the 50EMA zone of 49,300 is necessary to improve the bias and thereafter, trigger for further rise in the coming days. With most of the frontline banking stocks well poised, indicating improvement in the bias, we expect an upward move in the coming sessions."

Parekh said that Nifty's support today is 22,400, while the resistance is 22,700. The Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 48,000 to 48,800.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended buying these three buy or sell stocks: Persistent Systems, CG Power, and HUDCO.

1] CG Power: Buy at ₹615, target ₹650, stop loss ₹600;

2] Persistent Systems: Buy at ₹5150, target ₹5400, stop loss ₹5000; and

3] HUDCO: Buy at ₹187, target ₹200, stop loss ₹184.