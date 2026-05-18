Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 18 May 2026

Buy or sell stocks, 18 May 2026: The Indian stock market is likely to begin the new trading week on a cautious to bearish note, with the Gift Nifty index is trading around the 23,525 zone, more than 175 points below Friday’s Nifty spot close of 23,643. Weak cues from broader Asian markets and rising geopolitical uncertainty are keeping sentiment under pressure in early trade.
Global risk appetite weakened sharply after fresh escalation fears emerged in the Middle East. U.S. President Donald Trump’s warning urging Iran to “get moving, FAST” has once again revived concerns around a possible disruption in global crude oil supply routes, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz. As a result, Asian markets opened broadly lower, with South Korea’s Kospi declining more than 3% while Japan’s Nikkei slipped over 200 points.
For Indian markets, the biggest concern continues to be elevated crude oil prices and currency pressure. Any further escalation in geopolitical tensions could push oil prices higher again, increasing the risk of imported inflation for an oil-dependent economy like India. This also keeps pressure on the Indian rupee and overall market sentiment.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Gift Nifty live chart is signalling a gap-down opening on Dalal Street, as the Gift Nifty live chart is trading more than 175 points below Friday's Nifty spot close. She said the key benchmark index would have the near-term support around the 23,200 zone, which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact.
Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, “The Nifty 50 index would have the near-term support around the 23,200 zone, which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact, whereas on the upside, the 24,300 band shall be the tough resistance hurdle, which needs to be breached decisively to establish conviction and clarity.”
On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said the index is consolidating and would need a significant revival to move past the 50-EMA at 55,600 to improve the bias and establish conviction for a further upward move in the coming days.
“On the downside, a decisive breach below the 53,500 zone shall trigger fresh downside targets of 51,800 and the 50,000 levels in the coming days,” said Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.
Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Astrazeneca Pharma, Suzlon Energy, and Prism Johnson.
1] Astrazeneca Pharma: Buy at ₹8475, Target ₹8650, Stop Loss ₹8350;
2] Suzlon Energy: Buy at ₹53.80, Target ₹57, Stop Loss ₹52; and
3] Prism Johnson: Buy at ₹128, Target ₹133, Stop Loss ₹125.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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