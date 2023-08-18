Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 18th August

On outlook for Bank Nifty today, Parekh said, "Bank Nifty has been moving near the 43,700-44,000 zone with a cautious bias with 43,300 levels acting as the major crucial support zone for the index failing which the overall trend would turn weak and can expect for intensified profit booking ahead. At the same time, as mentioned earlier, it would need a decisive move past the 44,400 zone, for the bias to improve and expect for further rise."