Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 18th July

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 18th July

2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 06:49 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — RITES, Adani Enterprises and Axis Bank

Stock market today: Nifty today is in 19,300 to 19,900 range and it may test 19,900 to 20,000 upside target in near term, believes Vaishali Parekh.

Buy or sell stocks for today: Following strong global market cues, Indian stock market ended higher on Monday. Nifty and Sensex scaled to a new peak of 19,731 and 66,656 respectively. Bank Nifty index finished 630 points higher at 45,449 mark. Small-cap index rose more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio was up at 1.58:1.

Intraday trading strategy for Tuesday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that overall trend is positive for Indian stock market and Nifty is headed for 19,900 to 20,000 target. Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that Nifty today has strong support now placed at 19,300 levels. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today and those three day trading stocks are RITES, Adani Enterprises and Axis Bank.

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty has witnessed another session of strong closing after the consolidation phase to strengthen the bias and sentiment to anticipate for further gains with targets of 19,900 to 20,000 in the coming days with support now maintained near the 19,300 zone. There is decent participation witnessed from the heavyweight stocks along with the broader indices which are getting into a positive trend once again."

"Bank Nifty has indicated a strong close near the 45,500 zone with major frontline banking stocks getting into positive bias and once a decisive breach above 45,600 is established, we can confirm a breakout to anticipate for fresh upward move till target levels of 47,000 to 47,500 zone. With the support maintained near 44,500 zone, the overall bias has improved significantly to anticipate for further gains," said Parekh.

Parekh went on to add that immediate support Nifty today is placed at 19,600 levels while the resistance is seen at 19,850 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 45,200 to 45,900 levels.

Stocks to buy today

As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh has recommended three intraday stocks for today, here we list out important details in regard to those day trading stocks:

1] RITES: Buy at 408, target 425, stop loss 402;

2] Adani Enterprises: Buy at 2408, target 2530, stop loss 2370; and

3] Axis Bank: Buy at 964, target 996, stop loss 948.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 06:49 AM IST
