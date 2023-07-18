Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 18th July

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty has witnessed another session of strong closing after the consolidation phase to strengthen the bias and sentiment to anticipate for further gains with targets of 19,900 to 20,000 in the coming days with support now maintained near the 19,300 zone. There is decent participation witnessed from the heavyweight stocks along with the broader indices which are getting into a positive trend once again."

