Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 19 November 2025

Buy or sell stocks: The jitters in the global markets led to a negative start for the Indian stock market on Tuesday, causing the key benchmark indices to decline from the outset. However, the bulls viewed this decline as an opportunity, which triggered a modest recovery from the lows until a sell-off intensified in the penultimate hour, coinciding with the weekly expiry, which dragged the index lower. Ultimately, the Nifty 50 index closed below 25,900, down 0.47% for the day. The BSE Sensex shed 277 points and closed at 84,673, while the Bank Nifty index went off 63 points and closed at 58,899.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment is cautious to positive as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above 25,700. The key index is facing a hurdle at the 26,000 to 26,100 levels. On breaking above this hurdle, the 50-stock index may soon touch 26,700 and 27,000, respectively.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index witnessed a breather near the psychological level of 26,000 zone and amid some volatility witnessed some profit booking to close near the 25,900 level with bias maintained positive and with the undertone overall maintained strong can anticipate for a turnaround after a short consolidation or dip in the coming sessions. The index would have the important near-term support at the 25,700 level, as we have been mentioning earlier, needs to be sustained to maintain the overall trend intact, and on the upside, can expect the next targets of 26,300 and 26,700 levels anticipated."

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said, "The Bank Nifty index halted near the 59,100 zone after the strong breakout witnessed in the previous session and with bias maintained positive, has further scope for upward move in the coming sessions with near-term support positioned near the 58,500 level, which needs to be sustained. The index would have the important and major support positioned near the 50-DEMA at the 57,000 level, as mentioned earlier. On the upside, once stability is confirmed, one can expect higher targets of 60,500 and 63,000 levels in the coming days."

Parekh stated that immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is located at the 25,750 level, while resistance is seen at the 26,100 level. The Bank Nifty is expected to have a daily range of 58,500 to 59,500.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks: Container Corporation of India (CONCOR), ABB India, and BHEL.

1] CONCOR: Buy at ₹522, Target ₹540, Stop Loss ₹515;

2] ABB India: Buy at ₹5088, Target ₹5300, Stop Loss ₹5000; and

3] BHEL: Buy at ₹286, Target ₹295, Stop Loss ₹282.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.