Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 1st August2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 06:49 AM IST
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Himatsingka Seide, RVNL and GRSE
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following strong global market sentiments, Indian stock market resumed uptrend after falling for two straight sessions. NSE Nifty gained 107 points and closed at 19,753 levels, BSE Sensex went up 367 points and closed at 66,527 mark whereas Bank Nifty finished 183 points higher at 45,651 levels. Broad market indices rose more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio rose to 1.93:1.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×