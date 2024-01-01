Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 1st January
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — EIH, Dabur India, McDowell-N
Buy or sell stocks for today: After showing a sustainable upside move in the last five sessions, Indian stock market gave up its winning streak and ended lower on last trade session of 2023. Nifty 50 index remained in negative territory throughout the session and closed with minor loss of 22 points at 21,731 levels. BSE Sensex finished 0.23 per cent lowe at 72,240 levels whereas Nifty Bank index lost 0.45 per cent and ended at 48,292 levels. However, broader market outperformed with Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 up 0.8 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively.
