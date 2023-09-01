Buy or sell stocks for today: After swinging between gains and losses for the entire session, Indian stock market finally ended lower on Thursday. NSE Nifty snapped its three days winning streak and finished 93 points lower at 19,253 whereas BSE Sensex dipped 255 points and closed at 64,831 levels. Bank Nifty index nosedived 243 points and ended at 43,989 mark. In broad markets, bulls continue to dominate over bears. Small-cap index climbed to a new peak of 37,197 on Thursday and closed 0.79 per cent higher at 37,143 whereas mid-cap index went off 7 points and closed at 31,200 mark.

Intraday trading strategy for Friday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty today is standing at crucial support of 19,250. Prabhudas Lilladher went on to add that market bias has turned weak as Nifty breached 50-EMA levels of 19,290. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today and those day trading stocks are CIE Automotive India, Bajaj Electricals and Olectra Greentech.

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty opened on a flat note near 19,350 zone and slipped down gradually as the day progressed to move below the significant 50EMA level of 19,290 zone and ended near the crucial support zone of 19,250 levels with bias turning weak and overall maintaining a cautious approach. The frontline stocks have been sluggish with a cautious bias while the broader markets overall are still witnessing active participation maintaining the trend."

"Bank Nifty also slipped below the 44,000 zone witnessing profit booking weakening the bias and with a lower top formation on the daily chart is expected to slide further with 43,400 levels as the next major support zone. On the upside, for the bias to improve, it needs to cross decisively the levels of 44,700 zone and anticipate for further fresh upward move," said Parekh.

Parekh went on to add that immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 19,100 levels while the resistance is seen at 19,400 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 43,700 to 44,400 levels.

Stocks to buy today

1] CIE Automotive India: Buy at ₹522.70, target ₹557, stop loss ₹512;

2] Bajaj Electricals: Buy at ₹1161, target ₹1210, stop loss ₹1144; and

3] Olectra Greentech: Buy at ₹1248, target ₹1320, stop loss ₹1225.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.