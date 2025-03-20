Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 20 March 2025

Buy or sell stocks: Following strong buying in Realty, PSU Banks, and Consumer Durables shares, the Indian stock market ended higher for the third straight session on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index added 73 points and closed at 22,907, the BSE Sensex went up 147 points and ended at 75,449, and the Nifty Bank index finished 388 points higher at 49,702. The Nifty Midcap and Smallcap 100 indices outperformed the Nifty, with gains of 2.63% and 2.43%, respectively. This represents the highest single-session gain for the Nifty Midcap 100 index since 5 June 2024, in percentage terms. Cash market volumes on the NSE increased by 16% compared to the previous day. Advancing shares outsmart declining stocks as Dalal Street finished on Wednesday with the BSE advance-decline ratio 2.92.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President—Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market bias is positive. However, the Nifty 50 index faces a hurdle in the 22,900 to 22,950 range. If it breaches this hurdle decisively and closes above the psychological 23,000 mark, the frontline index may soon touch 23,800.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index extended the gains with a steady, gradual rise but resisted near the 22,950 zones to end on a positive note near 22,900 with bias and sentiment improving and expecting for a further upward move. The index would need to breach above the crucial hurdle of the 23,000 zone, which would trigger a fresh breakout above the descending channel pattern on the daily chart and can expect higher targets of 23,800 and 24,200."

"The Bank Nifty index continued with the strong move to gain momentum and decisively moved past the 50-EMA zone of 49,250, further strengthening the bias, closing near 49,700. We can expect the index to move ahead for the next targets of 50,900 (200 period MA) and 51,800 in the coming days with most of the frontline banking stocks supporting the index, as mentioned earlier," said Parekh.

Parekh said that today, the Nifty's support is at 22,800, while the resistance is at 23,200. The Bank Nifty will have a daily range of 49,300 to 50,500.

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended buying these three buy or sell stocks: Sona Blw Precision Forgings, Container Corporation of India, and Anant Raj.

1] Sona Blw Precision Forgings: Buy at ₹512, target ₹530, stop loss ₹505;

2] CONCOR: Buy at ₹685, target ₹705, stop loss ₹672; and

3] Anant Raj: Buy at ₹525, target ₹560, stop loss ₹505.