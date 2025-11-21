Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 21 November 2025

Buy or sell stocks: The frontline indices of the Indian stock market closed on a firm footing on November 20, 2025, supported by strong buying in large caps despite bouts of intraday volatility. The Sensex settled at 85,632.68, extending its upward momentum and reflecting continued strength in heavyweights. The Nifty 50 hovered around 26,190–26,200, maintaining its bullish undertone. The broader market remained mixed, with Midcaps witnessing mild traction while small caps saw limited participation, pointing to a selective risk appetite.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment is positive, as the Nifty 50 index has closed above the resistance level at 26,100. The key benchmark index needs to sustain a level above 26,000 at the opening bell on Friday to fuel the bull's sentiment. Once sustaining above 26,000, we can expect the key benchmark index to reach 26,700 and 27,200, respectively.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index opened with a gap up and has indicated a strong breakout above the important resistance zone of 26,100 level, entering a new territory with bias and sentiment maintained with a positive approach. The index would need to sustain above the 26,000 zone to sustain the bias intact and can expect fresh higher targets of 26,700 and 27,200 levels in the coming days, provided the crucial support zone near the 25,700 zone is sustained to maintain the overall trend positive."

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said, "The Bank Nifty index has continued with the upward move with a gradual gain with frontline banking stocks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank showing signs of gaining strength to pull the index further in the coming days with targets of 60,500 and 63,000 levels expected as we have mentioned earlier. The index would need to sustain the important support positioned near the 50-DEMA zone at the 57,200 level to maintain the overall trend intact, with the sentiment getting better."

Parekh stated that immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is located at 26,000, while the resistance level is at 26,400. The Bank Nifty is expected to have a daily range of 58,800 to 60,000.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks: Hindustan Oil Exploration Company (HOEC), Sun Pharma Advanced Research, and CAMS.

1] HOEC: Buy at ₹137, Target ₹142, Stop Loss ₹134;

2] SPARC: Buy at ₹135, Target ₹145, Stop Loss ₹132; and

3] CAMS: Buy at ₹4000, Target ₹4250, Stop Loss ₹3900.