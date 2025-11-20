Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 20 November 2025

Buy or sell stocks: Global markets continue to offer a steady and supportive backdrop for India, with no fresh negative triggers emerging overnight. The US stock market ended firmly in the green, led by a sharp rebound in technology shares after strong Nvidia earnings guidance reignited optimism across AI and semiconductor-linked sectors. All three major indices — the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq — posted healthy gains, while the VIX slipped over 4%, signalling a more risk-embracing tone heading into the day.

European markets finished mixed but broadly stable, reflecting caution without any signs of stress, and Asian equities opened on a similarly constructive footing. The standout performers were Japan’s Nikkei, which surged nearly 4%, and Korea’s KOSPI, up over 2%, underscoring renewed appetite for growth-linked assets across the region. With geopolitical risks contained and no policy surprises from the US or Europe, the global setup leans mildly bullish, providing Indian equities with a favourable environment as traders prepare for the session ahead.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment is positive, as the Nifty 50 index once again bounced back strongly from the 25,850 level and touched 26,000. However, the key index remains below the hurdle set at 26,100. Upon breaking above this resistance on a closing basis, we can expect the 50-stock index to reach 26,300 and 26,700, respectively.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index, after taking a breather, has once again indicated a strong recovery from the 25,850 zone to move past the important level of 26,000 zone, with sentiment once again maintained strong, anticipating a fresh upward move in the coming sessions. As mentioned earlier, the index would have the important near-term support at the 25,700 level, which needs to be sustained and with the undertone maintained strong, we expect further gains, having next higher targets of 26,300 and 26,700 levels anticipated in the coming days."

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said, "The Bank Nifty index, after a slight halt to the ongoing uptrend near the 59,100 zone, has once again resumed the strong upward move scaling new highs above the 59,250 zone with bias getting stronger, expecting higher targets of 60,500 and 63,000 levels in the coming days. The index would have the important and major support positioned near the 50EMA at 57,200 level, as mentioned earlier, and with most of the frontline banking stocks well poised for further gains, can pull the index to new highs in the coming days."

Parekh stated that immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is located at 25,900, while resistance is seen at 26,200. The Bank Nifty index is expected to have a daily range of 58,800 to 59,800.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks: BEL, ICICI Bank, and Fortis Healthcare.

1] BEL: Buy at ₹422, target ₹435, stop loss ₹415;

2] ICICI Bank: Buy at ₹1382, target ₹1410, stop loss ₹1360; and

3] Fortis Healthcare: Buy at ₹916, target ₹960, stop loss ₹905.

