Buy or sell stocks for today: Following strong global cues and Wall Street gains, Indian stock market ended higher for fifth straight session on Wednesday. NSE Nifty ended 83 points higher at 19,833 levels, BSE Sensex surged 302 points and closed at 67,097 mark while Bank Nifty index finished 258 points up at 45,669 levels. Smaller stocks outperformed the larger brethren in Wednesday's session. Nifty Mid and small cap outperformed the Nifty with advance decline ratio on BSE ended at 1.41:1.

Intraday trading strategy for Thursday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that positive market bias is still maintained. Anticipating further rise in Indian stock market, Prabhudas Lilladher said that Nifty has closed above 19,800 levels that signals next target for the 50-stock index is 20,000. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today and those day trading stocks are Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), REC and Indian Hotels Company.

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty extended the gains further ahead with the strong run continuing making new highs each day closing above the 19,800 zone with bias maintained strong and as said earlier, further rise anticipated for our next target of 20,000 in the coming sessions. The overall sentiment has turned optimistic with majority of the frontline stocks along with the broader indices participating actively to pull the index to new heights."

"Bank Nifty after the gap up opening, witnessed sideways movement throughout the session resisting near 45,700 zone and would need a decisive breach above 45,900 levels with majority of the frontline banking stocks well placed and can pull the index to new heights with next target of 47,000 to 47,500 levels wide open," said Parekh.

Parekh went on to add that immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 19,700 levels while the resistance is seen at 20,000 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 45,300 to 46,000 levels.

Stocks to buy today

As mentioned earlier, Vaishali Parekh has recommended three intraday stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those day trading stocks:

1] Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M): Buy at ₹1544, target ₹1600, stop loss ₹1520;

2] REC: Buy at ₹162, target ₹170, stop loss ₹160; and

3] Indian Hotels: Buy at ₹400, target ₹422, stop loss ₹392.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.