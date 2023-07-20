Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 20th July

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty extended the gains further ahead with the strong run continuing making new highs each day closing above the 19,800 zone with bias maintained strong and as said earlier, further rise anticipated for our next target of 20,000 in the coming sessions. The overall sentiment has turned optimistic with majority of the frontline stocks along with the broader indices participating actively to pull the index to new heights."

