Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 21 April 2025

Buy or sell stocks: Following strong global markets' bias, the Indian stock market ended higher for the fourth straight session on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index gained 414 points and closed at 23,851, the BSE Sensex surged 1508 points and closed at 78,553, and the Bank Nifty index went up 1172 points and closed at 54,290. In a holiday-truncated week, Nifty was up 4.48%, the highest weekly rise since the week ended 5th Feb 2021. All sectoral indices ended the day in the green, with Nifty Bank, Financial Services, PSU Banks, and Pharma sectors leading the gains.

While the benchmark indices saw substantial gains on the weekly expiry, the broader market indices underperformed. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gained a more modest 0.60% and 0.37%, respectively. The advance-decline ratio on the BSE remained positive for the fourth straight day at 1.59, indicating that advancing shares continued to outnumber declining ones.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market trend is strong, and the Nifty 50 index is heading for an immediate target of 24,200. The Prabhudas Lilldher expert said the Nifty 50 index may try to test 24,800 levels on breaking above 24,200 on a closing basis. She predicted the bull trend would continue in other benchmark indices, especially the Bank Nifty index, as most of the frontline banking stocks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, and SBI are gaining strength.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index witnessed another session of robust move having tremendous buying interest triggered among the frontline stocks, which pulled the index to retest the previous peak level of 23,870 zone with the overall trend getting stronger anticipating for further rise. The index would have the next upside targets of 24,200 and 24,800 with near-term support positioned near the 100 period MA at 23,400 zone, which needs to be sustained as of now."

"The Bank Nifty index witnessed one of the best sessions in recent times, almost retesting the previous peak zone of 54,470 with most of the frontline banking stocks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, and SBI gaining strength, leading from the front to pull the index to a new high. The index has now opened the gates for an upside target of 56,200 and 57,500 in the coming days, with the 52500 level maintained as the important and crucial support zone, which needs to be sustained," said Parekh.

Parekh said that today, the Nifty's support is 23,700, while the resistance is 24,200. The Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 53,700 to 55,000.

Vaishali Parekh's recommended stocks Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy or sell stocks: HDFC AMC, KPIT Technologies, and Nippon Life India Asset Management.

1] HDFC AMC: Buy at ₹4218, Target ₹4370, Stop Loss ₹4140;

2] KPIT Technologies: Buy at ₹1136, Target ₹1180, Stop Loss ₹1112; and

3] Nippon Life India Asset Management: Buy at ₹596, Target ₹630, Stop Loss ₹584.