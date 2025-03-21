Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 21 March 2025

Buy or sell stocks: Following strong buying in oil & gas, auto, FMCG and IT stocks, the Indian stock market ended higher for the fourth straight session on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index logged 283 points gain and closed at 23,190 — the highest close since 10 February 2025. The BSE Sensex finished 899 points higher at 76,348, while the Bank Nifty index ended 360 points higher at 50,062. The mid-cap and small-cap segments mirrored the broader market's strength, continuing their fourth straight day of upward movement. The Nifty Midcap 100 index climbed 0.64%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose by 0.7%. The breadth of the market remained positive, with advancing stocks outpacing decliners for the third consecutive session. The BSE advance-decline ratio stood at a healthy 1.50.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market bias has turned positive as the Nifty 50 index has closed above the psychological 23,000 mark. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the Nifty 50 index is now heading for immediate targets of 23,800 and 24,200.

Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index with a bullish candle formation has indicated a robust move decisively moving past the 23,000 zone and also the important 50-EMA level to indicate a clear breakout above the descending channel pattern on the daily chart after six months to signify strength and can anticipate for further rise in the coming days. The index has opened the gates on the upside, with targets of 23,800 and 24,200 expected. Support is now maintained near the 22,800 zone, with the broader markets actively participating in the rally."

"The Bank Nifty index extended the gains further ahead, closing above the 50,000 zones with bias improving, and sentiment eased out to expect a further rise in the coming sessions. As mentioned earlier, we can expect the index to move ahead for the next targets of 50,900 (200 period MA) and 51,800 in the coming days, with most of the frontline banking stocks supporting the index," said Parekh.

Parekh said that today, the Nifty's support is 23,100, while the resistance is 23,400. The Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 49,600 to 50,600.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy or sell stocks: Jindal SAW, Maruti Suzuki, and HUL.

1] Jindal SAW: Buy at ₹284, target ₹300, stop loss ₹278;

2] Maruti Suzuki: Buy at ₹11723, target ₹12000, stop loss ₹11600; and

3] HUL: Buy at ₹2243, target ₹2400, stop loss ₹2150.