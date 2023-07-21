Buy or sell stocks for today: Following strong global market sentiments, Indian stock market ended in green for sixth straight session on Thursday. NSE Nifty gained 0.74 per cent and ended at 19,979 levels after hitting a new life-time high of 19,991 levels. BSE Sensex shot up 0.71 per cent and closed at 67,571 levels after climbing to a new peak of 67,619 mark. Bank Nifty index ascended 1.13 per cent and finished at 46,186 mark. Nifty mic-cap and small-cap underperformed the Nifty where Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 gained by 0.24 per cent and 0.37 per cent respectively. Advancing shares outnumbered the declining shares as advance decline ratio stood at 1.10 on BSE .

Intraday trading strategy for Friday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Indian stock market may take some breather after long bull trend. However, Prabhudas Lilladher expert maintained that overall trend will continue to remain bullish even when there is some profit booking trigger on Dalal Street during Friday deals. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today and those day trading stocks are RVNL, Sona BLW and Godrej Consumer Products.

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty produced a strong positive candle almost touching the psychological zone of 20,000 level continuing with the upward journey to gain almost 1,300 points in the last one month. The chances of some breather with profit booking after the long bull run cannot be ruled out with near term support being placed near 19,600 to 19,650 zone."

"Bank Nifty has indicated a strong close breaching above the crucial resistance zone of 46900 levels to strengthen the bias further and can expect for next targets of 47,000 to 47,500 in the coming days as mentioned earlier. The major frontline banking stocks like Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and HDFC Bank are well placed with positive bias to pull the index to new heights," said Parekh.

Parekh went on to add that support for Nifty today is placed at 19,850 levels while the resistance is seen at 20,100 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 45,900 to 46,700 levels.

Stocks to buy today

As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh has recommended three intraday stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those day trading stocks:

1] RVNL: Buy at ₹128.50, target ₹1136, stop loss ₹127;

2] Sona BLW: Buy at ₹563.40, target ₹592, stop loss ₹533; and

3] Godrej Consumer Products: Buy at ₹1060, target ₹1100, stop loss ₹1045.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.