Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 21st July

Buy or sell stocks for today: Following strong global market sentiments, Indian stock market ended in green for sixth straight session on Thursday. NSE Nifty gained 0.74 per cent and ended at 19,979 levels after hitting a new life-time high of 19,991 levels. BSE Sensex shot up 0.71 per cent and closed at 67,571 levels after climbing to a new peak of 67,619 mark. Bank Nifty index ascended 1.13 per cent and finished at 46,186 mark. Nifty mic-cap and small-cap underperformed the Nifty where Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 gained by 0.24 per cent and 0.37 per cent respectively. Advancing shares outnumbered the declining shares as advance decline ratio stood at 1.10 on BSE.

