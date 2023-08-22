Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 22nd August

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 22nd August2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 06:45 AM IST
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Larsen & Turbo, Paras Defence, Power Grid Corporation
Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of buying in metal, power and IT stocks, Indian stock market ended higher on Monday session. NSE Nifty gained 83 points and ended at 19,393 levels, BSE Sensex surged 267 points and finished at 65,216 mark whereas Bank Nifty index added 150 points and closed at 44,002 levels. Broad market indices rose more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio rose to 1.51:1.
