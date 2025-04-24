Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 24 April 2025

Buy or sell stocks: Driven by strong buying in IT, pharma and auto stocks, the Indian stock market ended higher on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index ended 161 points higher at 24,328; the BSE Sensex ended 520 points northward at 80,116. However, the Bank Nifty index ended 277 points southward at 55,370. The Broader markets showed mixed trends: Midcaps outperformed with over 1% gains, while small caps lagged.

Indian IT stocks experienced a significant rally, driven by overnight gains in US technology equities. This positive momentum was further fueled by a change in investor sentiment following signals from US President Donald Trump of a softer stance on Chinese tariffs.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market bias is positive as the Nifty 50 index closed above 24,300. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert believes the 50-stock index is set to touch 24,800 soon.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index, after opening with a gap up, resisted near the 24350 zone and with volatility on the rise witnessed swings to close finally on a strong note above 24300 zone with bias and sentiment maintained strong anticipating for further rise in the coming days. As mentioned earlier, the index would have significant near-term support near the 23800 zone. Once sustained, we can expect a further upward move in the coming days, with the overall trend being maintained strongly."

"The Bank Nifty index, after the overheated sessions witnessed in the last 2 weeks, witnessed resistance near the 56000 zone and, with some profit booking seen, slipped down to end near the 55350 levels with bias still maintained strong. The zone near the 54500 level of the previous major peak zone would be the important support for the index, which needs to be sustained, and thereafter, we can expect a further upward move in the coming days with the upside targets of 56200 and 57500 levels, still open for the index," Parekh added.

Parekh said that today, support for the Nifty is at 24,150, while resistance is at 24,500. The Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 54,800 to 56,000.

1] IRCTC: Buy at ₹784, Target ₹810, Stop Loss ₹770;

2] Hero MotoCorp: Buy at ₹3951, Target ₹4200, Stop Loss ₹3850; and

3] GMR Airports: Buy at ₹87.80, Target ₹93, Stop Loss ₹85.