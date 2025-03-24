Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 24 March 2025

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market ended higher in all trade sessions last week, which enabled the Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex to register their biggest weekly gain in the previous four years. The Nifty 50 index went up from 22,397 to 23,350 levels, recording 953 points or 4.25% weekly gain. The BSE Sensex surged from 73,828 to 76,905 levels, logging over 3,000 points weekly gain or 4.16%. This stock market rally was participatory, as the broad market also witnessed strong buying last week. The BSE Small-cap index went up from 43,844 to 47,296 levels, recording a weekly gain of 3,452 points or 7.90%. The BSE Mid-cap index surged from 39,062 to 41,831, logging a weekly gain of 2,769 points or around 7.10%. So, it is clear that broad markets outperformed the frontline indices.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President—Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market bias has turned positive as the Nifty 50 index touched 23,400 for the first time in the last six months. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the Nifty 50 had made support at 23,000, and the frontline index is set to touch 23,800 soon. She said the Nifty may touch 24,200 once it breaks and sustains above 23,800.

Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, "The Nifty 50 index gave a strong close ending the week on a high note after six months touching the 23,400 zone during the intraday sessions, improving the bias and sentiment overall. As mentioned earlier, with the support now positioned near the 23,000 zone, the index is anticipated to carry on with the positive move with targets of 23,800 and 24,200 expected, along with the broader markets actively participating and expecting further gains in the coming sessions."

"The Bank Nifty index has gained strength retesting the previous peak of the 50,600 zones and has improved the bias anticipating a further upward move in the coming sessions. The index would now have 49,800 as the near-term support, and on the upside, once a decisive breach above the important 200 periods MA at 50,960 is breached, it can trigger further rise for the next targets of 52,000 and 53,600," said Parekh.

Parekh said that today, the Nifty's support is at 23,200, while the resistance is at 23,500. The Bank Nifty will have a daily range of 50,300 to 51,200.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy or sell stocks: Waaree Energies, Zomato, and Himadri Speciality Chemical.

1] Waaree Energies: Buy at ₹2337, target ₹2500, stop loss ₹2200;

2] Zomato: Buy at ₹228, target ₹245, stop loss ₹223; and

3] Himadri Speciality Chemical: Buy at ₹441, target ₹455, stop loss ₹430.