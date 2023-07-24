Buy or sell stocks for today: Following weakness in Reliance and major IT stocks, Indian stock market ended lower on Friday last week. NSE Nifty lost 234 points and closed at 19,745 levels while BSE Sensex nosedived 887 points and ended at 66,684 mark. Bank Nifty index dipped 111 points and closed at 46,075 levels. However, small-cap index outperformed key benchmark indices and ended in green territory. Small-cap index added 0.13 per cent whereas mid-cap index corrected to the tune of 0.26 per cent.

Intraday trading strategy for stock market today

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that IT majors like TCS, Infosys dragged Nifty around 19,700 levels that has made market sentiment little bit weak. Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that Nifty today has near term support placed at 19,600 levels. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today and those three day trading stocks are Power Grid Corporation, Wockhardt and Indian Railway Finance Corp (IRFC).

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty witnessed heavy profit booking from around the psychological figure of 20,000 zone with IT giants like Infosys and TCS shedding their gains heavily and dragged the index down to 19,700 levels with bias turning little bit weak. There was anticipation of profit booking in the indices which were hovering near the highly overbought zone and has near-term support at around 19,600 levels for the Nifty index."

"Bank Nifty overall maintained the 46,000 zone as a strong support area with most of the frontline banking stocks like Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and SBI indicating strength and has upside potential from current levels. The 45,000 zone would be the crucial support area for Bank Nifty whereas a decisive move past 46,300 zone would once again trigger for strong upward move in the coming sessions," said Parekh.

Parekh went on to add that immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 19,600 whereas the resistance is seen at 19,900 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 45,700 to 46,500 levels.

Stocks to buy today

As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh has recommended three intraday stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those day trading stocks:

1] Power Grid Corporation: Buy at ₹244, target ₹254, stop loss ₹239;

2] Wockhardt: Buy at ₹243, target ₹253, stop loss ₹239; and

3] IRFC: Buy at ₹34.90, target ₹38, stop loss ₹34.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.