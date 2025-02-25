Mint Market

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 25 February 2025

Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy or sell today — CESC, Hero MotoCorp, and Can Fin Homes. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated25 Feb 2025, 06:25 AM IST
Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has a support at 22,400 mark, and the 50-stock index faces a resistance at 22,800 points, estimates Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.(Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock markets lost over 800 points on Monday, February 24, amid weak global cues and rising concerns of a potential tariff war between the United States and other major nations. The Nifty 50 index closed 1.06 per cent lower at 22,553.35 points, compared to 22,795.90 points at the previous market close.

The BSE Sensex index closed 1.14 per cent lower at 74,454.41 points after Monday's stock market session, compared to 75,311.06 points at the previous market close. 

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said the Nifty 50 index dropped below the crucial support zone of 22,800 points, weakening its overall bias. Parekh estimates the Nifty 50 Spot index to find support at 22,400 points and face resistance at 22,800 points. The Bank Nifty index will likely move in the 48,200 to 49,000 range.

Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks for Tuesday: CESC Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, and Can Fin Homes Ltd.

Stock market today

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 and the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said, “Nifty has finally breached below the important and crucial support zone of 22,800 level decisively weakening the bias and further ahead with a close below the 22,400 zone shall further weaken the overall trend with next downside target of 21,600 and 21,400 levels open.”

“The index would need to move past the near-term hurdle of 22,800 level to regain some strength and only a close above 23,000 zone shall bring conviction for further upward move,” said the stock market expert.

“Bank Nifty, is now precariously placed with a close below the 48,700 zone with bias once again turning weak and further ahead, a decisive move below the important and crucial support of 47,900 zone shall trigger for panic selling pressure. As mentioned earlier, for the bias to improve, the index needs to move past the resistance hurdle of 49,700 zone to anticipate for further rise in the coming days,” said Parekh.

Parekh said that the Nifty 50 Spot for today has support at 22,400 points and resistance at 22,800 points. The Bank Nifty index would have a daily range of 48,200 to 49,000.

Buy or sell stocks by Vaishali Parekh

1. CESC Ltd. (CESC): Buy at 137; Target at 143; Stop Loss at 133.

2. Hero MotoCorp Ltd. (HEROMOTOCO): Buy at 3,890; Target at 4,050; Stop Loss at 3,800.

3. Can Fin Homes Ltd. (CANFINHOME): Buy at 605; Target at 630; Stop Loss at 590.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:25 Feb 2025, 06:25 AM IST
