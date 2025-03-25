Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 25 March 2025

Buy or sell stocks: Following a participatory rally, the Indian stock market continued its bull run for the sixth consecutive session on Monday. The Nifty 50 index turned green in YTD after finishing 307 points higher at 23,658. The BSE Sensex gained 1,078 points and ended at 77,984, while the Bank Nifty index ended 1,111 points northward at 51,704. All the sectoral indices ended in the green. The top gainers were Nifty PSU Banks, Nifty Private Banks, Reality, and OIL/GAS.

The mid and small-cap segments continued their winning streak for the sixth session, mirroring the overall market's strength. The Nifty Midcap 100 index rose by 1.30%, and the Nifty Small-cap 100 index surged by 1.10%. Market breadth remained positive for the fifth straight day, with the BSE advance-decline ratio at 1.53. The NSE cash market volumes were higher by 9% compared to the average of the last ten days.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment is positive. The Nifty 50 index almost touched 23,800. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the frontline index is poised to touch 24,200 and 24,700 levels soon.

Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index, continuing with the robust move, has indicated a V-shaped recovery with the bulls gaining strength over the bears, almost reaching the previous peak of 23,800 zones. With further targets of 24,200 and 24,700 expected, the bias and sentiment have turned overall positive as of now. The important 50-EMA zone of 23,000 shall be positioned as the major support from here, which needs to be sustained."

"The Bank Nifty index, with a series of strong bullish candle formations on the daily chart, has decisively moved past the important 200 periods MA at 51,000 to strengthen the trend, and with the sentiment turned positive, one can expect a further rise in the coming days. As mentioned earlier, further targets of 52,400 and 53,800 are open with 50,500 zones maintained as the near-term support," said Parekh.

Parekh said that today, the Nifty's support is 23,500, while the resistance is 23,900. The Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 51,200 to 52,400.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy or sell stocks: Patanjali Foods, JSW Energy, and HUDCO.

1] Patanjali Foods: Buy at ₹1800, target ₹1880, stop loss ₹1750;

2] JSW Energy: Buy at ₹571, target ₹585, stop loss ₹560; and

3] HUDCO: Buy at ₹208, target ₹220, stop loss ₹203.