Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 25th July

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty has further slipped down witnessing some profit booking and has cooled off from the peak zone of 20,000 levels with some of the heavyweights shedding their gains. The Nifty index has the near-term support of 19,600 level which is crucial breaching which further slide can be anticipated with 19,300 to 19,350 maintained as the crucial and important support zone for the index."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}