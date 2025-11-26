Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 26 November 2025

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market extended its three-day consecutive streak after the benchmark indices closed lower on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, due to a lack of fresh triggers amid mixed global cues. Although the key benchmark indices closed lower, the mid and small-cap segments outperformed, ending on a positive note.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.29% lower at 25,884.80 points after Tuesday's market session, compared to 25,959.50 points at the previous market close. The BSE Sensex index closed 0.37% lower at 84,587.01 points, compared to 84,900.71 points at the previous stock market session.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market benchmark index Nifty 50 is trading with a slightly cautious bias. The index needs a revival past the 26,000 point level to once again establish conviction in order to reach fresh higher targets in the upcoming days.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said, “Nifty slipped further extending the losses to end below the 25,900 level with three consecutive losing sessions closing near the 25900 level with bias slightly getting into a cautious mode. As mentioned earlier, the index would have the near-term support band near 25,750-25,800 zone which needs to be sustained and on the upside, to get the momentum going, it would need a revival and move past the 26,000 level to once again establish conviction and thereafter, can expect for fresh higher targets of 26,500 and 27,200 levels in the coming days.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said, “BankNifty amid fluctuations has been consolidating near the 58,800 zone with bias maintained intact having the near-term support positioned near the 58,000 level while the major and crucial support lies near the 50EMA zone at 57,400 level which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall trend intact. On the upside, a decisive breach above the 59,500 zone is much needed to carry on with the positive trend.”

The stock market expert highlighted that the key support level for the Nifty 50 index stood at 25,750 points on Wednesday, while the resistance stood at 26,100 level. Parekh also said that the Bank Nifty will be trading at a range of 58,500-59,400 points.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy or sell stocks: Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd, and BSE Ltd.

1. Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd (TARIL): Buy at ₹299; Target price at ₹320; Stop loss at ₹288.

2. Finolex Industries Ltd (FINPIPE): Buy at ₹184; Target price at ₹200; Stop loss at ₹180.

3. BSE Ltd (BSE): Buy at ₹2,835; Target price at ₹2,950; Stop loss at ₹2,780.

