Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 26th July

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. said, "Nifty overall had a rangebound session resisting near 19700 levels with some volatility witnessed during the mid-session taking support near the 19600 zone and closed on a flat note near 19700 levels. The crucial support zone of 19600 levels was maintained with some mixed trend witnessed among the sectors with the metal pack gaining strength while FMCG shedding some of its gains. BankNifty once again slipped during the initial hours but took support near the 45600 zone during the intraday session and recovered to close almost on a flat note near 45850 levels. The level of 45500 is still maintained as the near-term strong support zone whereas the 46200 level is acting as an important hurdle that needs to be breached to trigger for fresh upward move. The support for the day is seen at 19600 levels while the resistance is seen at 19800 levels. BankNifty would have a daily range of 45500-46300 levels.

