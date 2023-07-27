Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 27th July

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty has indicated a higher bottom formation pattern on the daily chart with support taken near the important 19,600 zone, as mentioned earlier and with a pullback recovery witnessed has once again improved the bias to anticipate for further rise in the coming days. The sentiment has once again started improving along with frontline stocks like RIL, ITC, L&T, Infosys and Kotak Bank regaining strength after the short dip, we anticipate for further gains with near-term crucial and psychological resistance zone of 20,000 which needs to be breached decisively."

