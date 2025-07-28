Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 28 July 2025

Buy or sell stocks: The week from 28 July to 01 August 2025 is packed with key economic events across the United States, India, and China, which could significantly influence global market sentiments, including the Indian stock market. In the US, attention will be on the US Federal Reserve's FOMC rate decision scheduled for 30 July, which could shape expectations around interest rate policy amidst persistent inflation concerns.

The GDP Annualised QoQ and ADP Employment Change data will also be released on the same day, offering a glimpse into the economic growth trajectory and private sector hiring trends. On 31 July, the Initial Jobless Claims report will provide further clarity on the labour market's health. The week will culminate on 01 August with a series of important US releases, including Nonfarm Payrolls, ISM Manufacturing PMI, S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI, and the Unemployment Rate—all of which will collectively paint a comprehensive picture of employment dynamics and manufacturing sector performance.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment has weakened as the Nifty 50 index has slipped below the 50-DEMA support of 24,900. The key benchmark index may try to test the 24,700 to 24,650 levels. However, the next crucial support for the 50-stock index is 24,500. On the upper side, 25,050 may act as a critical hurdle.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index witnessed heavy profit booking in the last two sessions from the crucial hurdle of 25,050 zone and has slipped below the important 50-DEMA zone at 24,950 level to weaken the bias having next near-term support visible near 24,670-24,750 zone and the crucial important support positioned near the 24,500 level. The index has arrived at the base of the ascending channel pattern on the daily chart at the 24,800 zone, and a revival from the current rate will improve the bias once again if it decisively breaches above the 25,000 zone in the coming sessions."

"The Bank Nifty index continued with the slide with a weak candle indication on the daily chart, and once again is on the way to retest the important 50-DEMA zone near the 56,000 level, which is the crucial support. The index needs to sustain the 50-DEMA zone to keep the bias intact; otherwise, it can trigger a fresh downward slide in the coming sessions. At the same time, on the upside, Parekh added that the tough resistance barrier near the 57,300 zone needs to be breached decisively to expect fresh upward movement and strengthen the trend," Parekh added.

Parekh said that the Nifty 50 index's support is 24,700, while the resistance is 25,000. The BankNifty's daily range would be 56,000 to 57,000.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Lupin, Bodal Chemicals, and Anupam Rasayan India.

1] Bodal Chemicals: Buy at ₹74.40, Target ₹78, Stop Loss ₹72;

2] Lupin: Buy at ₹1952, Target ₹2050, Stop Loss ₹1920; and

3] Anupam Rasayan India: Buy at ₹1145, Target ₹1180, Stop Loss ₹1120.