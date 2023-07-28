Buy or sell stocks for today: On the last trade session of July Series Future & Option (F&O) contract, key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market ended in red territory. NSE Nifty ended 118 points lower at 19,659 levels whereas BSE Sensex shed 440 points and closed at 66,266 mark. Bank Nifty index went down 383 points and finished at 45,679 levels. However, US dollar weakened on Thursday against the Indian National Rupee (INR). Mind-cap and small-cap indices outperformed key benchmark indices.

Intraday trading strategy for stock market today

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that market mood has turned cautious as Nifty and Bank Nifty failed to breach immediate resistance despite positive opening on Thursday. Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that Bank Nifty also failed to move past the important level of 46,300. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today and those three day trading stocks are Bharat Forge, Havells India and Wockhardt.

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty, after opening on a positive note near the 19,850 zone, eroded the gains as the day progressed and slipped into the red to end near the 19,650 zone." She said that market mood has turned cautious as Nifty once again failed to breach this crucial hurdle.

"Bank Nifty also failed to move past the important level of 46,300, which has been acting as tough resistance for the last six sessions and has been witnessing profit booking, which further slipped Bank Nifty down to close below the 45,700 zone. However, the support for the day is seen at 65500/19500, while the resistance is seen at 66800/19800. Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 45200–46200 levels," said Parekh.

Stocks to buy today

As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh has recommended three intraday stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those day trading stocks:

1] Bharat Forge: Buy at ₹897, target ₹980, stop loss ₹870;

2] Havells India: Buy at ₹1314, target ₹1380 to ₹1400, stop loss ₹1280; and

3] Wockhardt: Buy at ₹244, target ₹280, stop loss ₹230.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.