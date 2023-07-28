Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 28th July1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 06:47 AM IST
Buy or sell stocks for today: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today —Bharat Forge, Havells India and Wockhardt
Buy or sell stocks for today: On the last trade session of July Series Future & Option (F&O) contract, key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market ended in red territory. NSE Nifty ended 118 points lower at 19,659 levels whereas BSE Sensex shed 440 points and closed at 66,266 mark. Bank Nifty index went down 383 points and finished at 45,679 levels. However, US dollar weakened on Thursday against the Indian National Rupee (INR). Mind-cap and small-cap indices outperformed key benchmark indices.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×