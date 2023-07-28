Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 28th July

"Bank Nifty also failed to move past the important level of 46,300, which has been acting as tough resistance for the last six sessions and has been witnessing profit booking, which further slipped Bank Nifty down to close below the 45,700 zone. However, the support for the day is seen at 65500/19500, while the resistance is seen at 66800/19800. Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 45200–46200 levels," said Parekh.