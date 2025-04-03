Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 3 April 2025

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market snapped a two-day losing streak and finished higher on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index ended 166 points higher at 23,332, the BSE Sensex finished 592 points northward at 76,617, and the Bank Nifty index went up 520 points and closed at 51,348. This resurgence was driven by broad-based buying across sectors. However, trading volumes in the NSE cash market were notably subdued, down 7% from Tuesday and hitting their lowest point since March 17, 2025.

Midcap and smallcap indices significantly outperformed the benchmark Indices. The Nifty Midcap 100 surged by 1.61%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 1.12%. The advance-decline ratio on the BSE was robust at 2.60, indicating strong market breadth and marking its highest level since March 19th.

All sectoral indices closed in positive territory. Leading the charge were Nifty Realty, Consumer Durables, and FMCG. The Nifty Realty index's 3.6% jump is likely fueled by growing expectations of a repo rate cut by the RBI in its upcoming monetary policy meeting next week, April 7-9.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment is cautious to positive, as the Nifty 50 index has respected the 50-DEMA support placed at 23,150 to 23,100. However, crucial support for the frontline index is placed at the 22,800 mark. Breaking below this support may trigger fresh selling pressure on Dalal Street.

Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index has respected the important 50-DEMA zone of 23,130 where it has taken support during the intraday session and witnessed a decent pullback to improve the bias expecting to maintain the trend intact in the coming sessions. As mentioned earlier, the index would have a psychological base near the 23,000 zones while the crucial support would be positioned near the 22,800, which needs to be sustained."

"The Bank Nifty index has indicated a significant recovery from the important zone of 200 period MA at 51,000, and closing near the 51,350 zone has maintained the bias intact, anticipating further rise in the coming sessions. As mentioned earlier, the index would have the important near-term support of the 50-DEMA zone at the 49,750 level and on the upper side, a decisive breach above the 52,000 zone shall trigger a fresh upward move in the coming days," said Parekh.

Parekh said that Nifty today has support at 23,150 while resistance is at 23,600. The Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 50,800 to 52,000.

Vaishali Parekh's stock picks Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy or sell stocks: CAMS, Aarti Industries, and SJVN.

1] CAMS: Buy at ₹3758, target ₹4000, stop loss ₹3600;

2] Aarti Industries: Buy at ₹401, target ₹430, stop loss ₹385; and

3] SJVN: Buy at ₹93, target ₹100, stop loss ₹89.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.