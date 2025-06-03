Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 3 June 2025

Buy or sell stocks: After opening lower in the early morning session, the Indian stock market showed resilience and demonstrated a sharp recovery on Monday. The Nifty 50 index successfully defended the previous swing low of 24 462 established on 22 May 2025 and closed with a marginal loss 24,716. The BSE Sensex went off 77 points and closed at 81,373. The Bank Nifty index added 153 points and ended at 55,903.

Broader market indices continued their outperformance trajectory, with the Small Cap index surging over 1%, while Nifty Bank reclaimed the psychologically significant 55900 level. The mid and small-cap segments reinforced their relative strength, advancing 0.62% and 1.19%, respectively, demonstrating sustained investor appetite for these market segments.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President—Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment will remain positive until the Nifty 50 index is above 24,500. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the key benchmark index is facing a hurdle at 25,000, and the 50-stock index may soon touch 25,500 once it breaks above 25,000 on a closing basis.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index, after witnessing a huge gap down opening in the morning session, recovered significantly as the day progressed and closed on a flat note with overall bias sustained and as mentioned earlier, a decisive breach above the 25,000 zone shall confirm a breakout with upside targets of 25,500 and 26,300 levels achievable in the coming days. At the same time, on the downside, the 24,500 zone is positioned as the important and strong support level which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact."

"The Bank Nifty index, after a long period of the rangebound session, has indicated a breakout closing wise above the tough resistance hurdle of 55,800 zones to strengthen the trend and can anticipate a further rise in the coming days and can trigger fresh upside targets of 57,700 and 60,300. The near-term support shall be maintained near the 54,500 zone as mentioned earlier, which needs to be sustained as of now," said Parekh.

Parekh said that immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 24,600, while the resistance is seen at 24,900. The Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 55,600 to 56,600.

1] United Spirits: Buy at ₹1551, Target ₹1650, Stop Loss ₹1520;

2] Harrisons Malayalam: Buy at ₹220, Target ₹240, Stop Loss ₹210; and

3] Lupin: Buy at ₹1463, Target ₹1510, Stop Loss ₹1440.