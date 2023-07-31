Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 31st July

"Bank Nifty after resisting near the 46300 zone has slipped down with near-term support maintained near the 45,000 levels and with 46,300 zone acting as the important hurdle, a decisive breach above that zone is needed to carry on the momentum still further ahead with next targets of 48,000 to 48,200 anticipated. At the same time, a decisive breach below the 45,000 levels would further weaken the bias and can extend the downward journey with next major support visible near 44,200 to 44,300 levels," said Parekh.