Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 3rd August2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 06:45 AM IST
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — HUL, Berger Paints and Ami Organics
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following weak global market sentiments after downgrade os the US ratings, Indian stock market drifted lower on Wednesday session. NSE Nifty ended 207 points lower at 19,526 levels, BSE Sensex crashed 676 points and closed at 65,782 mark while Bank Nifty index finished 596 points lower at 44,995 levels. Broad market indices fell more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio fell sharply to 0.39:1, the lowest since June 23, 2023.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×