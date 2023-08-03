Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 3rd August

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty index with lower top formation on the daily chart has breached below the crucial support zone of 19,600 levels during the intraday session with heavy profit booking witnessed, weakening the overall trend to maintain a cautious approach from here on. On the downside now 19,300 zone is the major important support zone which needs to be sustained whereas 19,600 to 19,650 zone would be the near-term resistance zone which needs to be breached to once again improve the bias to anticipate for further upward move."

