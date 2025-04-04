Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 4 April 2025

Buy or sell stocks: Following US President Donald Trump's tariffs, the Indian stock market opened lower on Thursday. However, the Indian indices demonstrated remarkable resilience, quickly recouping most of their losses in the first half of the trading session. The Nifty 50 index ended 82 points lower at 23,250, the BSE Sensex shed 322 points and closed at 76,295, and the Bank Nifty index finished 249 points higher at 51,597. The NSE cash market volumes increased by 13% compared to the previous day.

Sectorally, Pharma, Healthcare, and PSU Banks were the top performers, while IT, Auto, and Metals experienced the most significant losses. Mid and small-cap indices continued to outperform the broader market. The Nifty Midcap 100, despite opening lower, staged a strong recovery, closing 0.21% higher. The Nifty Small Cap 100 rebounded significantly from its intraday lows, finishing with a 0.58% gain. Market breadth remained positive for the third consecutive day, with the BSE advance-decline ratio at 2.40.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President—Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes that the positive bias on Dalal Street is maintained as the Nifty 50 index witnessed a decent pullback from 50-DEMA support at 23,150. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said that the Nifty today faces a hurdle at 23,800. She said that a bullish or bearish trend could be assumed only on the breakage of hurdle or support zones.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index witnessed a decent recovery from the 50-DEMA support zone of 23,150 to maintain the bias intact and can anticipate for further upward movement provided the near-term support of 23,100 is sustained in the coming sessions. The index has shown resilience, and in the next 2-3 sessions, we can get clarity and confirmation for further directional moves. The index having a psychological base near the 23,000 zone would need to move past the 23,800 zone for a fresh upward move."

"The Bank Nifty index, indicating strength, once again witnessed a pullback from 51,000 and gained momentum to close near the 51,600 zone with most of the PSU Banks also supporting the frontline banking stocks to expect further rise in the coming sessions. As mentioned earlier, the index would have the important near-term support of the 50-DEMA zone at 49,750 and on the upper side, a decisive breach above the 52,000 zone shall trigger a fresh upward move in the coming days," said Parekh.

Parekh said that support for Nifty today is at 23,100, while the resistance is at 23,400. The Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 51,200 to 52,000.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy or sell stocks: BHEL, IOB, and Max Healthcare Institute.

1] BHEL: Buy at ₹218, target ₹235, stop loss ₹210;

2] IOB: Buy at ₹37, target ₹42, stop loss ₹35; and

3] Max Healthcare Institute: Buy at ₹1120, target ₹1220, stop loss ₹1090.