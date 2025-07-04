Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 4 July 2025

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market continued to face selling pressure at higher levels on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index ended 48 points lower at 25,405, the BSE Sensex shed 170 points and closed at 83,239, while the Bank Nifty index finished 207 points lower at 56,791. Despite the prevailing selling, Dr. Reddy's, Apollo Hospitals, and Hero MotoCorp emerged as top performers on the Nifty, demonstrating notable resilience. Conversely, SBI Life, Kotak Bank, and Bajaj Finserv bore the brunt of the selling pressure, concluding the session as major losers. Trading volumes on the NSE cash market were 8% lower than yesterday, indicating moderate activity.

The Nifty Midcap and the Nifty Smallcap Index bucked the broader trend today, ending marginally in the green. The Nifty Midcap 100 Index rose slightly by 0.03%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 0.26%. Market breadth also turned somewhat positive, with advancing stocks just outpacing declining ones, as indicated by a BSE advance-decline ratio of 1.01.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President—Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment is still positive. The Nifty 50 index is sustaining above the crucial support placed at 25,300 to 25,250. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the key benchmark index is facing hurdles at 25,570. On breaking above these levels, we can expect the 50-stock index to touch 25,700 and 26,200 soon.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index continues to drag after the initial positive opening session, finding resistance near the 25,570 zone and with profit booking seen, ended the session near the 25,400 level with bias and sentiment still sustained. As mentioned earlier, the index has important near-term support near the 25,250-25,300 zone. Once the index stabilises and sustains the zone, we can expect a revival and carry on with the positive move for higher targets of 25,700 and 26,200 levels, which is achievable."

"The Bank Nifty index witnessed another weak session, closing in the red and closing near the 56,800 zone, having the important support near the 56,000 level, as mentioned earlier, which needs to be sustained as of now. The index has resisted near the upper band of the channel at the 57,500 zone, and currently, with a slightly weak bias, would need a revival. Once a decisive breach above the resistance level of 57,600 is breached, one can expect fresh targets of 58,500 and 60,000 levels in the coming days," said Parekh.

Parekh said that the Nifty 50 index's immediate support is at 25,300, while the resistance is at 25,600. The Bank Nifty's daily range would be 56,300-57,500.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Sandur Manganese, Latent View Analytics, and Lloyds Engineering Works.

1] Sandur Manganese: Buy at ₹495, Target ₹530, Stop Loss ₹483;

2] Latent View Analytics: Buy at ₹445, Target ₹480, Stop Loss ₹420; and

3] Lloyds Engineering Works: Buy at ₹78, Target ₹85, Stop Loss ₹75.