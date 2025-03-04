Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 4 March 2025

Buy or sell stocks: The topsy-turvy trend continued in the Indian stock market as frontline indices — Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex bounced back strongly after correcting nearly 0.50 per cent against their respective Friday's closings. This could become possible after strong buying in metals, realty, and IT stocks in the second half of Monday's session. The Nifty 50 index ended marginally lower at 22,119, the BSE Sensex went off 112 points and closed at 73,085, while the Nifty Bank index finished 230 points lower at 48,114. Cash market volumes on the NSE were 2% lower than February's average. The Mid-cap and the Smallcap indices rebounded sharply from intraday lows alongside the Nifty. The Nifty Midcap 100 Index recovered more than 2% from its intraday low to finish with gains of 0.14%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 Index bounced 2.5% from its low to close with minimal losses of 0.27%. Declining stocks outnumbered advancing ones for the sixth consecutive day, with the advance-decline ratio on BSE at 0.44. Among sectors, Nifty Realty, Metal, Consumer Durables, and IT emerged as major gainers, while Nifty Media, Oil/Gas, and Bank experienced the steepest declines.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes that the overall Indian stock market mood is bearish as the Nifty 50 index has failed to regain its crucial support at 22,300. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the frontline index corrected sharply during morning deals and came close to 22,000. However, it attracted value buying around 22,000 and rebounded sharply in the second half. But, the key benchmark index finally ended below the 22,200 mark, which is not a good sign for bulls. She said that Nifty may try to test the immediate support placed at 21,800 and may try to come close to 21,300 after breaking below the 21,800 mark.

Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index dragged further in the morning session to touch the 22000 zone where it showed some resilience and thereafter witnessing a pullback ended the session on a flat note with some of the select stocks indicating some revival. The index is precariously placed with bias, and the sentiment is getting worse, with the cues indicating a downward slide with targets of 21800 and 21300 levels expected in the coming days. A decisive move above the 22500 zone is necessary to regain some lost strength and expect further rise and stability."

"The Bank Nifty, with the weak bias maintained, has once again retested the previous low of the 47850 zone and, with a decisive breach below, shall trigger fresh intensified selling pressure in the coming days. On the upside, only a significant move past the important 50EMA level of the 49650 zone shall improve the bias and expect further upward move, with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank still maintaining the bias as of now," said Parekh.

Parekh added that support for Nifty today is 22,000, while the resistance is 22,300. The Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 47,700 to 48,600.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy or sell stocks: Siemens, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Container Corporation of India (CONCOR).

1] Siemens: Buy at ₹4830, target ₹5000, stop loss ₹4700;

2] Kotak Mahindra Bank: Buy at ₹1914, target ₹1940, stop loss ₹1885; and

3] CONCOR: Buy at ₹632, target ₹660, stop loss ₹605.