Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 4th August2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 06:36 AM IST
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Tourism Finance, IRCTC, Zydus Life
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following weak global cues, Indian stock market ended lower on third day in a row. NSE Nifty lost 144 points and closed at 19,381 levels, BSE Sensex corrected 542 points and finished at 65,240 mark whereas Bank Nifty index ended 482 points lower at 44,513 levels. Broad market indices ended in the positive even as the advance decline ratio closed at 1.06:1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started