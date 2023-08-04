Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 4th August

Intraday trading strategy for stock market today

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that the levels near 19,600 to 19,650 would be the near-term resistance barrier, which needs to be breached decisively to improve the Indian stock market bias. Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that outlook for Bank Nifty index has also gone cautious to weak as it breached 50 DEMA support of 44,650 levels. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today and those day trading stocks are Tourism Finance, IRCTC and Zydus Life.