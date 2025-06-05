Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 5 June 2025

Stock market today: After losing for three straight sessions, the Indian stock market witnessed a trend reversal on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index finished 77 points higher at 24,620, the BSE Sensex ended 260 points higher at 80,998, and the Bank Nifty index added 76 points and closed at 55,676. Eternal, Jio Financial and IndusInd Bank were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while major losers were Bajaj Finserv, Trent, and Eicher Motors.

The Mid-cap and the Small-cap indices once again showcased their robust outperformance relative to the benchmark. The Nifty Midcap 100 Index rose by 0.71%, while the Nifty Small-cap 100 Index advanced by 0.79%. Market breadth remained positive for the third consecutive day, with advancing stocks outpacing declining ones, as indicated by a BSE advance-decline ratio of 1.10.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market bias is cautious to positive as the Nifty 50 index sustains above 24,500. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the benchmark index is facing a minor hurdle at 24,800, while the 50-stock index is facing crucial resistance at 25,000 levels. On breaking above this crucial resistance, the key index may touch 25,400 soon.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index has once again sustained the important support near 24500 zone and with a narrow rangebound session witnessed during the entire day closed marginally in the green near 24600 level with overall bias maintained intact. With overall consolidation happening, the index needs a decisive breach above the 25000 zone, as mentioned earlier, to trigger for fresh upward move whereas at the same time, it needs to sustain above the 24500 zone failing which the bias would turn slightly weak and thereafter, the significant 200 period MA at 24050 zone would be the next major support positioned."

"The Bank Nifty continue to witness sluggish movement within a very narrow band for quite a long time and would need a decisive breach above the 55800 zone to give a breakout above the tight range and expect for fresh move on the upside. As mentioned earlier, the index needs to sustain above the crucial support of 54500 level to maintain the overall bias intact and with the RBI policy expected in the coming sessions, there can anticipation of a major move on the positive side," said Parekh.

Parekh said that immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 24,500, while the resistance is seen at 24,800. The Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 55,300 to 56,200.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended buying these three buy-or-sell stocks: Belrise Industries, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, and NALCO.

1] Belrise Industries: Buy at ₹97, Target ₹105, Stop Loss ₹95;

2] TVS Supply Chain Solutions: Buy at ₹132, Target ₹140, Stop Loss ₹128; and

3] NALCO: Buy at ₹182, Target ₹190, Stop Loss ₹179.

