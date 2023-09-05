Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 5th September2 min read 05 Sep 2023, 07:21 AM IST
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Samvardhana Motherson, Borosil Renewables and Union Bank of India
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following strong global market cues on strong US job market buzz, Indian stock market ended higher on Monday. NSE Nifty gained 93 points and closed at 19,528 levels, BSE Sensex went up 240 points and finished at 65,628 mark whereas Bank Nifty index added 142 points and ended at 44,578 levels. Broad market indices rose more than key benchmark indices even as the advance decline ratio was high at 1.69:1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started