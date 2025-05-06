Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 6 April 2025

Buy or sell stocks: Following strong global market sentiments on falling crude oil prices, two out of the three key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market ended higher on Monday. The Nifty 50 index finished 114 points higher at 24,461; the BSE Sensex ended 294 points higher at 80,796. However, the Bank Nifty index shed 195 points and closed at 54,919. The NSE cash market trading volumes were 11% lower than last Friday.

The mid-cap and smallcap segments displayed notable outperformance compared to the benchmark indices. The Nifty Midcap 100 Index soared by 1.81%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 Index ended with gains of 1.02%. Market breadth turned positive after six sessions of declines, with the BSE advance-decline ratio registering a strong 1.76, the highest since April 21, 2025.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment has improved as the Nifty 50 index has closed above the 24,400 hurdle. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert maintains that the 50-stock index is set to touch 24,800 soon.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index maintaining the positive bias intact has witnessed a gradual rise in the last two sessions and closing above the hurdle of 24400 zone has improved the bias further with overall sentiment maintained with a cautiously positive approach as of now. The index would be aiming for the near-term target of the 24800 zone, which, if decisively breached above, can achieve the next upside target of the 25200 level, with currently the important 200 periods MA at the 24050 level positioned as the crucial support zone which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall trend positive."

"The Bank Nifty index, after the recent strong run-up, has been found sluggish in the last few sessions and has been gripped between the tight range of 56000 and 54500 levels, which needs to be breached decisively on either of the sides for fresh directional move. The index would need a decisive breach above the 56000 zone to confirm a breakout and can expect another fresh round of momentum with targets of 57200 and 58500 levels visible in the coming days provided the 54500 zone is sustained as of now," said Parekh.

Parekh said that support for Nifty today is placed at 24300, while the resistance is at 24,700. The Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 54,500 to 55,500.

Vaishali Parekh's recommended stocks Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy or sell stocks: Aarti Industries, Bharat Forge, and Allcargo Gati.

1] Aarti Industries: Buy at ₹451, Target ₹480, Stop Loss ₹435;

2] Bharat Forge: Buy at ₹1119, Target ₹1150, Stop Loss ₹1090; and

3] Allcargo Gati: Buy at ₹61, Target ₹65, Stop Loss ₹59.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.