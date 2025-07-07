Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 7 July 2025

Buy or sell stocks: After falling on two straight sessions, the Indian stock market witnessed strong buying at the intraday lows on Friday and finished higher. The Nifty 50 index ended 55 points higher at 25,461, the BSE Sensex surged 193 points and closed at 83,432, and the Bank Nifty index finished 239 points higher at 57,031. Leading the charge among the top performers on the Nifty were Bajaj Finance, Dr. Reddy's, and Infosys, driving today's rebound. Conversely, Trent, Tata Steel, and Eicher Motors bore the brunt of selling pressure, concluding the session as major losers. Trading volumes on the NSE cash market were 8% lower than yesterday, indicating a continuation of moderation in activity.

After experiencing a sharp fall during the first half, the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap Indices recovered impressively during the second half, ending the session broadly flat. Market breadth turned positive, with advancing stocks outpacing declining ones, as indicated by a BSE advance-decline ratio of 1.28. Excluding Nifty Auto and Metal, all other sectoral indices ended in the green. Nifty Oil & Gas, Realty, Pharma, and IT gained the most, showcasing strong buying interest across these segments.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President—Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market mood has improved after a sharp recovery from crucial support levels. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the Nifty 50 index bounced back from the 25,350-25,300 range and ended close to 25,450 levels. The key benchmark index is facing hurdles at 25,550 to 25,600. On breaking above this resistance on a closing basis, the 50-stock index may soon touch 25,700 and 26,200.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index mid the volatility witnessed a pullback in the later part of the session from near the 25,330 zone to end in the green near 25,450 level with bias showing signs of improvement and can expect for further upward move in the coming sessions. We continue with our stance, with the index having the important near-term support positioned near the 25,250-25,300 zone, as mentioned earlier and on the upside, we can expect a revival and carry on with the positive move for higher targets of 25,700 and 26,200 levels, which is achievable."

"The Bank Nifty index during the intraday session witnessed a strong pullback from near the 56,600 zone and ended near the 57,000 level with bias improved and anticipating a further rise in the coming sessions, with the overall trend maintained strong. The index continues to have the 56,000 zone as the important support, as mentioned earlier, which needs to be sustained as of now, and once a decisive breach above the resistance level of 57,600 is breached, thereafter one can expect fresh targets of 58,500 and 60,000 levels in the coming days," Parekh added.

Parekh said that Nifty's immediate support today is at 25,300, while resistance is at 25,600. The Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 56,500-57,600.

1] Salasar Techno Engineering: Buy at ₹7.50, Target ₹10, Stop Loss ₹6.50;

2] Welspun Living: Buy at ₹144, Target ₹153, 140; and

3] Infosys: Buy at ₹1643, Target ₹1680, Stop Loss ₹1620.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.